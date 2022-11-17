Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Spire has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Spire has a dividend payout ratio of 62.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spire to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SR traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $68.60. 323,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,458. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spire to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Spire in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Spire by 50.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.