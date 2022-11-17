Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Raised to $76.00 at Robert W. Baird

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s current price.
SPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.
Sprout Social Trading Down 8.0 %
Shares of SPT opened at $62.11 on Thursday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $139.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -70.58 and a beta of 0.90.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
