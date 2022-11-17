Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $170,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 12,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $424,519.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,671 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Northcoast Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $32.91. 25,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.70.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

