Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Lowered to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $249,620.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $249,620.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,807.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,735 shares of company stock worth $1,146,671. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.