SS&C Technologies (SSNC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNC):

11/1/2022 – SS&C Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $70.00.

10/28/2022 – SS&C Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $63.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – SS&C Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – SS&C Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $78.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – SS&C Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – SS&C Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – SS&C Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $81.00 to $55.00.

10/12/2022 – SS&C Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,478. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

