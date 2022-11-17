Stargate Finance (STG) Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002443 BTC on major exchanges. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $54.88 million and $10.01 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

