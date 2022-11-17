Status (SNT) Market Cap Reaches $73.96 Million

Status (SNT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. Status has a market cap of $73.96 million and $5.33 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,882.88 or 1.00035964 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010648 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00043066 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005833 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021642 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00235064 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02108674 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,236,024.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

