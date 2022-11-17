Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.70 to C$43.25 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stelco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.98.

Stelco Price Performance

Shares of TSE:STLC traded down C$0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$44.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,327. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.78. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$30.20 and a 12-month high of C$56.99.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

