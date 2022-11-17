Steve Finch Sells 13,926 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$326,340.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at C$412,858.45.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Manulife Financial stock traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$23.28. 6,215,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,178,877. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The firm has a market cap of C$43.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.80. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$20.81 and a 1 year high of C$28.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.25.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

