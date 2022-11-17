Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.35. 37,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,351. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $50.83 and a 12-month high of $78.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average is $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $77,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $77,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,428.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $129,842.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $545,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after buying an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 59,436 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 288.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the period. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYBT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Articles

