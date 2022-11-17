StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.26. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

