StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.70 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

