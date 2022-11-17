StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Maiden stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Maiden has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maiden

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Maiden by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maiden by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maiden by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Maiden in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Maiden by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

