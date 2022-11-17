StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ OVLY opened at $19.80 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.37.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 26.56%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
