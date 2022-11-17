StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ OVLY opened at $19.80 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 26.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

