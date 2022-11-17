StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Qumu stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. Qumu has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qumu stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Qumu Co. ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.36% of Qumu worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

