StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Qumu Trading Down 1.4 %
Qumu stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. Qumu has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qumu
About Qumu
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
