StockNews.com Lowers Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) to Sell

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Webster Financial stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 741,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.25. Webster Financial has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $65.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,122,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 114.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Webster Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Webster Financial by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,237,000 after buying an additional 383,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

