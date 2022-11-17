StockNews.com Lowers Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) to Sell

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.
Webster Financial Trading Down 0.7 %
Webster Financial stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 741,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.25. Webster Financial has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $65.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,122,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 114.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Webster Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Webster Financial by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,237,000 after buying an additional 383,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.
