Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.65) Per Share

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.65) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.73). The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.17) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $355.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

