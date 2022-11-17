Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,127 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. First Savings Financial Group accounts for about 0.9% of Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC owned approximately 0.67% of First Savings Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $379,972.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,296.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSFG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FSFG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.44. 7,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $159.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $28.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

