Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Stride were worth $48,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth $185,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth $733,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth $897,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stride from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stride from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Stride Stock Down 1.6 %

Stride Company Profile

NYSE:LRN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.55. 4,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,065. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.24. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

