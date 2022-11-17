Strike Price Reaches $10.48 (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Strike has a total market cap of $36.05 million and $1.57 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can now be purchased for $10.48 or 0.00061989 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Strike Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,440,449 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

