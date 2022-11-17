Substratum Price Hits $0.0006 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Substratum has a market cap of $244,000.46 and $16.76 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,688.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010706 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037021 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00043068 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005912 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022085 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00237232 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00071419 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $33.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

