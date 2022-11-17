Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Reaches $252,048.25

Substratum (SUB) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $252,048.25 and approximately $18.07 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00071419 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $33.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

