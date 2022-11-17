Suku Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Suku token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a total market cap of $10.69 million and approximately $999,569.47 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Suku

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

