SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

HALO has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

HALO stock opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $54.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $541,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 128,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 37,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

