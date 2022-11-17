Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.99 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $41.99 million and approximately $606,884.08 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,791,971,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,336,579,665 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

