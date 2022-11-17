Synapse Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $114.36 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00003752 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Synapse has a total market cap of $114.36 million and $1.80 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

