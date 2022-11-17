Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $1,615,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $431,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $1,615,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $431,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,156 shares of company stock worth $5,960,777 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 425.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 66,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 53,665 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 156.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 66,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,617,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after acquiring an additional 181,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

