Syscoin (SYS) Reaches Market Cap of $75.36 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $75.36 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000675 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,656.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.18 or 0.00619487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00232396 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00059252 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 670,727,088 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

