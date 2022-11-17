Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Decreased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.2% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 78,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,938,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,461,000 after buying an additional 101,543 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,035,334. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average of $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $422.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

