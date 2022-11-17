TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,930,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661,452 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $307,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRP. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 18,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 78,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,782. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 103.95%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

