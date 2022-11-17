TD (NASDAQ:GLG) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 21,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 420,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

TD Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in TD by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TD by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 63,585 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TD during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TD by 1,346.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 920,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 857,065 shares during the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD Company Profile

TD Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

