TD Securities Boosts Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$65.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EIFZF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $35.40 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

