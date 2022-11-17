TD Securities Cuts Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Price Target to C$11.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CWSRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

CWSRF opened at $6.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

