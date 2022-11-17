TD Securities Trims Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Target Price to C$4.50

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$5.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.32.

Real Matters Price Performance

Shares of TSE REAL traded down C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.08. The company had a trading volume of 143,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,160. The firm has a market capitalization of C$296.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$3.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

