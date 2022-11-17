TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells $455,000.00 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) insider Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,688,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick Zammit also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

On Thursday, November 10th, Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SNX traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.36. The stock had a trading volume of 171,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,222. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $119.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.45.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.