Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Tekla Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

HQH stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 33,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

