Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.
Tekla Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.7 %
HQH stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
