Telsey Advisory Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Walmart in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $6.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.84. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $148.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 958,063 shares of company stock valued at $130,417,662. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

