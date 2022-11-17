Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.88.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. Tenaris has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $35.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tenaris by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 50.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenaris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

