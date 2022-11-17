Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.32

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.32 and last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 69322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

Terumo Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.52.

About Terumo

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

