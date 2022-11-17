The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Short Interest Update

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,720,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 9,160,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 487,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.9 days.

Shares of Beachbody stock traded down 0.02 on Thursday, reaching 0.84. 1,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,912. Beachbody has a one year low of 0.85 and a one year high of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of 1.07 and a 200 day moving average of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $260.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.61.

BODY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Beachbody from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Beachbody from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

