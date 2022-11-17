The Clorox Company (CLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.18 on February 10th

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Clorox has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 113.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Clorox to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.4%.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $142.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.31. Clorox has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Clorox by 8.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.08.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.