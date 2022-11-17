The Clorox Company (CLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.18 on February 10th

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLXGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

Clorox has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 113.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Clorox to earn $5.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.4%.

Shares of CLX opened at $142.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.31. Clorox has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Clorox by 8.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.08.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

