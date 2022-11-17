The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.75

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.75 and traded as low as $40.40. The Cushing Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 962 shares changing hands.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

