The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Short Interest Up 7.2% in October

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,410,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 29,310,000 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

GAP Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of GAP stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,983,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,626,620. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.80.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. GAP had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.41%.

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co grew its stake in GAP by 9,453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in GAP by 214.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,366,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 931,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GAP by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,192,000 after buying an additional 415,813 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in GAP by 470.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after buying an additional 297,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in GAP by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $318,135,000 after acquiring an additional 247,148 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GAP from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on GAP from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.