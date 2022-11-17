The Goldman Sachs Group Trims RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Target Price to $70.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNG. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.87.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $256.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $139,280.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,916.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $121,632.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,391.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $139,280.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,916.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,946 shares of company stock worth $515,189 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in RingCentral by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,577,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,955,000 after purchasing an additional 388,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in RingCentral by 32.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 207.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in RingCentral by 46.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 492,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

