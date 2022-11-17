The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Director Thomas J. Herzfeld Sells 71,983 Shares

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 71,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $358,475.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 536,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CUBA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.29. 26,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,678. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 576,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 23.0% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 114,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

