The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Short Interest Update

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

About Howard Hughes

HHC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.60. 287,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,971. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.38.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

