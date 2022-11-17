The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Barclays cut their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.