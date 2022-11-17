The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of New York Times worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 35.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in New York Times by 34,889.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,518,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505,595 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in shares of New York Times by 9.4% during the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 323,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 310,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 291,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of New York Times stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 22,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $48.61.

New York Times Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

About New York Times

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.