The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Decreased by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.93. 234,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,467,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.29. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

