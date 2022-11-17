The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Short Interest Update

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 229,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised St. Joe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOE. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 100,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 24,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 75,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JOE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.70. 6,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,695. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.24. St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

